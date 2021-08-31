MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service has expanded the area considered at a slight risk of severe weather today to include Moultrie.
A forecast map from the weather service shows the area of concern stretching from east of Moultrie and Tallahassee to western Florida and central Alabama. The areas bordering it are at marginal risk.
Marginal risk is the least serious ranking of severe weather potential; slight risk is the next category higher.
As Tropical Depression Ida moves across Mississippi this morning and into the Tennessee Valley, bands of showers and thunderstorms are extending from it into southern Alabama, southern Georgia and western Florida. These storms will bring gusty winds to the region and the potential for a few tornadoes, the weather service said.
“Any tornadoes that do form today would likely be quick to spin up and thus can have short lead time,” the NWS warned. “Be ready to move to a safe place quickly.”
Ida blasted ashore on the Gulf Coast of Louisiana Sunday as one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. mainland, according to Associated Press coverage of the storm. It was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday afternoon and was located in northern Mississippi Tuesday morning.
The storm has been blamed for two deaths — a motorist who drowned in New Orleans and a person hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge — but many roads are impassable and cellphone service is out in places.
“We’re going to have many more confirmed fatalities,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said, noting some areas are inaccessible right now.
More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power. The damage was so extensive that officials warned it could be weeks before the power grid was repaired.
In Colquitt County, rainfall totals could vary between a quarter-inch and a half-inch in some places but a half-inch to an inch in others by Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.
A flash flood watch has been issued for southeastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle because heavier rains are expected there.
