MOULTRIE, Ga — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for First National Bank of Moultrie located on the square in downtown Moultrie at 26 S. Main St.
Brad Barber, president and CEO, stated, “First National Bank of Moultrie is a full-service bank that provides customers and the community local bankers that can make local decisions. We have assembled a dynamic team of local bankers who represent over 75 years of combined banking experience to serve the citizens and businesses of Colquitt County and the surrounding South Georgia area.”
Marc DeMott who leads the team as the market president, stated, “This team is proud and honored to serve our great hometown.”
Their lobby hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
You can reach First National Bank of Moultrie by calling 229-985-BANK (2265) or visit their website at www.fnbmoultrie.com. Their ATM is available 24 hours each day.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are Market President Marc DeMott and Brad Barber, president and CEO of First National Bank, along with First National Bank team members, community friends and partners, as well as chamber Ambassadors and staff.
