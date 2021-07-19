Financial literacy workshop

Cole Pitts and Lorenda Smith of First National Bank presented a financial literacy workshop to about 25 parents of rising kindergarten students at Okapilco Elementary School on July 1.

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Cole Pitts and Lorenda Smith of First National Bank of Moultrie presented a financial literacy workshop to about 25 parents of rising kindergarten students at Okapilco Elementary School on July 1.

They were assisted by interpreter Rachel Crew and the workshop was facilitated by Aaron Eubanks of C.A. Gray Junior High School.

The workshop taught the parents how to make a budget by assessing needs and wants and by comparing income and expenses, and it talked about good and bad money habits and about good credit.

