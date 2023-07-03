ATLANTA – Brad E. Barber, President & CEO of First National Bank, Bainbridge, has been elected by his peers to serve as chairman-elect of the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA).
“Brad is a successful career banker who is well respected by his peers from around the state,” said Kim Wilson, GBA chairman and president and CEO of OneSouth Bank in Macon. “His extensive experience and unwavering passion for our industry will be a valuable asset to the association.”
Barber has a history of service to GBA, having previously served on the board of directors from 2013 to 2017, according to a press release from First National Bank. He served as treasurer- secretary for GBA from 2018-2021. He is a past president of Leadership GBA, and past member of GBA’s Public Affairs Committee. He currently serves on the GBA Insurance Trust Board and on the GBA Services Inc Board.
Barber has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. He joined First National Bank in 2014 as CEO and as a director of the bank and holding company boards. He was appointed president of the bank and holding company in December 2016.
He has served and continues to serve his community on many local boards and civic organizations. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.