ATLANTA – Brad E. Barber, president and CEO of First National Bank, Bainbridge, has been elected by his peers to serve as vice chairman of the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA).
“Brad is among the most well-respected career bankers in Georgia,” said Rhodes McLanahan, GBA chairman and CEO of First American Bank & Trust Company in Athens. “His experience and passion for our industry will serve the association well.”
Commenting on the election, Barber said, “It’s an honor to serve in this role with some extraordinary leaders in our industry. It’s also a privilege to represent our local communities in this state-wide position.”
Barber has a history of service to GBA, having previously served on the board of directors from 2013 to 2017, according to a press release from GBA. He is a past president of Leadership GBA, past member of GBA’s Public Affairs Committee and a past trustee for the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
Barber has more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. He joined First National Bank in 2014 as CEO and as a director of the bank and holding company boards. He was appointed president in December 2016.
He has served and continues to serve his community on many local boards and civic organizations. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
