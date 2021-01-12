BAINBRIDGE, Ga. — In December, the Attapulugus location of BASF Corporation donated equipment to the Electrical Systems Technology program at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC)-Bainbridge that would have cost the college more than $40,000 if purchased new.
The donated training equipment included a Variable Frequency Drive, Pressure Transmitter, Micro Pilot Level, Coriolis Flow Meter, Level Transmitter, Guided Wave Radar Level, Thermocouples, and a variety of 2-pin, 3-pin, and 5-pin cables, the college said in a press release. BASF Phillip Hatton- BASF Electrical and Instrumentation Superintendent explained that the donation will help SRTC students better prepared for careers in modern manufacturing. “Electrical and instrumentation technology evolves quickly. We want to provide modern equipment that is used in a plant like ours: new and state of the art. The students should have the opportunity to train with this level of equipment.”
SRTC Electrical Systems Technology Faculty Owen Elkins said that donations like these allow his students to have hands-on training and experience with the most current equipment. “Updated equipment can be cost-prohibitive. Without donations like these, we could not afford to purchase updated equipment because it does change so frequently.”
BASF Corporation is the largest affiliate of BASF SE, a German multinational chemical company that is, in turn, the largest chemical producer in the world. The Attapulugus plant that donated the equipment, however, manufactures catalysts. Catalysts play a crucial role in 90% of all commercially produced chemical products, according to the company. BASF Maintenance and Reliability Manager Mike Miller explained that BASF provides up to 35% of the world’s catalysts.
Miller said that SRTC’s programs like Electrical Systems Technology are helping to provide their plant with a much-needed skilled workforce, “We are very appreciative of the Electrical Systems Technology program and SRTC’s great instructors. As an employer, we understand the need for skilled electrical and instrumentation professionals, especially in our area. Partnerships like this help us build a strong workforce pipeline in rural Georgia.”
BASF currently employs several alumni from the Electrical Systems Technology program at SRTC and utilizes the College’s resources for customized training. According to Miller, the organization sees its donation as an investment in their future workforce. SRTC President Jim Glass added that these kinds of partnerships are vital to workforce development in rural South Georgia, saying, “World-class organizations like BASF require a world-class labor force. SRTC is proud to support the economic growth of our communities by providing a highly-skilled workforce to meet those needs. We are grateful for our partnership with BASF and look forward to many more years of productive collaboration.”
