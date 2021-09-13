MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County farmers Craig and Debbie Cannon recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to the Colquitt County FFA chapter.
The FFA chapter will use the funds to help sponsor FFA students in local, state and national competitions as well as to promote ag awareness within the Colquitt County School System.
“The Colquitt County FFA Chapter and advisors would like to sincerely thank the Cannons for taking the time to apply for this fund and for choosing the Colquitt County FFA Chapter to be the recipient,” said Gene Hart, one of the FFA advisors for the Colquitt County chapter. “It is truly a blessing for our FFA Chapter to have the support and community backing that we have as shown by this donation. It is through this generosity and support that we as advisors are able to give our FFA members opportunities to travel and compete at the state and national level and to become advocates for agriculture.”
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America, the organization said in a press release. Farmers know the needs of their communities best, so the America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.
The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”
To learn how you can be an America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipient, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com. The America’s Farmers Grow Communities 2021 program began on Aug. 1, and farmers will once again have the opportunity to enroll for a chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.
