MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Georgia Cattlemen’s Association Georgia Beef Board, and the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension will be offering a Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification to interested Moultrie residents.
Beef Quality Assurance is a pre-harvest supply chain management concept that ensures domestic and international beef consumers enjoy ready access to a safe, wholesome and healthy beef supply, according to information on the Georgia Cattlemen's Association website.
It continued, “Beef Quality Assurance programs provide systematic information to U.S. beef producers and beef consumers of how common sense husbandry techniques can be coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to raise cattle under optimum management and environmental conditions. BQA guidelines are designed to make certain all beef consumers can take pride in what they purchase – and can trust and have confidence in the entire beef industry.”
The certification class will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, starting at 6 p.m. in the Colquitt County Ag Complex Barn. A Georgia BQA certification is good for three years.
“We would encourage all cattle producers to attend because we think it's a very timely program, and it will help them in their management of their cattle herds. We feel like it is worth their time to come, and it’s an educational program. It’s something they’ll be able to take back and use in their individual operations,” Harry Thompson, a spokesperson and organizer for the event said in a phone interview.
Angie McDaniel, a University of Georgia veterinarian, will be a guest speaker at the event.
There are four reasons to become BQA certified: uphold consumer confidence in beef, enhance herd profitability through better management, safeguard the public image of the beef industry and improve the sale of marketed beef cattle, according to an August BQA press release.
“BQA practices, like good record keeping and protecting herd health, can result in more profits for producers," the release stated. "When better quality cows leave the farm and reach the marketplace, the producer, packer and consumer all benefit. When better quality beef reaches the supermarket, consumers are more confident in the beef they buy, increasing beef demand.”
Attendees will be offered a free dinner during the course sponsored by National Beef.
Thompson said the certification is free for all potential attendees, but they must RSVP by Tuesday, Oct. 18, by calling 229-616-7455.
