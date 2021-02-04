MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation posted these photos to its Facebook page, showing “before and after” views of the intersection of Highway 37 with Cool Springs Road and Industrial Drive.
Between September 2009 and July 2014, data showed 16 crashes at the intersection, resulting in five injuries and no fatalities. Plans for the roundabout were presented to the public in 2017, and work began last year.
The DOT said fewer crashes occur in roundabouts because there are fewer points of conflict among drivers compared to a traditional intersection. Roundabouts also force drivers to slow down so if crashes occur they are less severe.
