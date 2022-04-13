MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Belk Hudson Lofts located at 3 East Central Avenue in downtown Moultrie, Georgia.
Belk Hudson Lofts are beautiful, spacious, newly renovated loft apartments. They have 1 bedroom-1 bath and 2 bedroom-2 bath apartments available for rent. They are within walking distance of local retail shops and restaurants as well as the walking and bike trails. They are about 10 minutes away from CRMC.
Belk Hudson Lofts is owned by Fred H. Carter Jr. and Priscilla Carter.
For further information you can call 229-776-5865 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is co-owner Fred H. Carter Jr., along with community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.