National Weather Service Update

MOULTRIE, Ga. - Some below freezing temperatures are expected throughout the weekend. Warmer weather is expected by Monday.

Today
 
Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
 
Tonight
 
Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Calm wind.
 
Friday
 
Cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
 
Friday Night
 
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
 
Saturday
 
Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
 
Saturday Night
 
Clear, with a low around 24.
 
Sunday
 
Sunny, with a high near 54.
 
Sunday Night
 
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
 
Monday
 
Sunny, with a high near 60.
 
Monday Night
 
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you