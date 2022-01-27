MOULTRIE, Ga. - Some below freezing temperatures are expected throughout the weekend. Warmer weather is expected by Monday.
weather alert breaking
Below freezing weather expected for the weekend
Today
Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Calm wind.
Friday
Cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 24.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
PALM SPRINGS [mdash]Ike Hancock, 81, of Palm Springs, California, formerly of Worth County, GA, died on January 15, 2022 and was cremated. Ike was the son of the late Hinton and Reba Horne Hancock. He was a graduate of Sylvester High School and Emory in Atlanta. He is survived by a number of…
Abraham Lincoln Norman, 88, of Moultrie, passed away at CRMC on January 18, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Wayne "Whitey" Lawrence,82, of Moultrie, passed away, Friday, January 14, 2022, at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- First CCSD REACH Scholars set to graduate
- Crime reports for Jan. 24, 2022
- Crime reports for Jan. 25, 2022
- Jefferson remembers Smart as consummate coach’s son
- Crime reports for Jan. 20, 2022
- Suspect accused of choking police officer
- Stancil resigns as Peachtree Ridge head football coach
- SRTC recognizes top students and instructors for 2022
- Driver accused of throwing meth from window
- Crime reports for Jan. 19, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.