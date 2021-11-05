MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Better Half Farm, located in Colquitt County.
Better Half Farm is owned by Kerry Griffin and is a local cut flower farm.
You can reach Better Half Farm by calling 229-454-1898 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. or visit their Facebook page listed as Better Half Farm.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Kerry Griffin along with Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.