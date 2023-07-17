MOULTRIE – A 48-year old bicyclist is recovering in a Valdosta hospital after being involved in a car crash last week.
Georgia State Patrol troopers were dispatched Tuesday, July 11, to Ellenton Omega Road at 9:08 a.m. in reference to the wreck. They arrived at the scene about 40 minutes after receiving the call.
GSP determined that the biker, Miguel Esquivel, was traveling south on the white line of roadway when Tommie Walker, a 58-year-old driver from Sumner, Ga., was approaching the rear of the bike.
Walker moved the commercial truck towards the center of the roadway to pass Esquivel when the bicyclist abruptly steered his bike into the path of the car, the report said.
The vehicle struck the bike in the rear causing Esquivel to be ejected from the bicycle. Esquivel was thrown about 59.5 feet into the east ditch, the state patrol said.
He was transported to South Georgia Medical Center, the GSP report said.
Esquivel was still at the hospital as of Monday, July 17, according to an SGMC phone operator. She could not give his condition.
Walker was not hurt nor charged, the GSP said.
