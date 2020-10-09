MOULTRIE, Ga. — Students in Lee Causey’s Accelerated Biology classes at C.A. Gray Junior High School participated in a research project during their study of cell organelles.
Students researched a disease caused by a malfunctioning cell organelle. Following a checklist and rubric, they created a poster to educate classmates on the disease.
After completing their posters, students participated in a digital gallery walk. Students in class took pictures of their paper posters and uploaded them to a class Google Slides presentation, along with digital posters created by students learning remotely. All students, in class and remote, were able to view each other’s posters and record information that they learned about each disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.