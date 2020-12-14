MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for BISI Solutions located in Colquitt County.
BISI Solutions is owned by Bruce Moyer and Bruce L. Moyer. The business is a services provider providing IT services, engineering services, logistics services, and program management. The local representative for BISI Solutions is Frankie Cadenhead.
Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can contact BISI Solutions by calling 478-542-1370 or visit their website listed as bisisolutions.com.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or the chamber's You Tube Channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
