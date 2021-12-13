C.A. Gray spelling bee

Participants in the recent spelling bee at C.A. Gray Junior High School pose with school Principal Dr. Fred Smith. Seated center are runner-up Rasheedat Agboola and winner Emily Francis Bius.

 C.A. Gray Junior High School

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Emily Francis Bius recently won the C.A. Gray Junior High School spelling bee, and Rasheedat Agboola placed second.

Bius will represent C.A. Gray at the district spelling bee Jan. 28 at Southern Regional Technical College.

