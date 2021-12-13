MOULTRIE, Ga. — Emily Francis Bius recently won the C.A. Gray Junior High School spelling bee, and Rasheedat Agboola placed second.
Bius will represent C.A. Gray at the district spelling bee Jan. 28 at Southern Regional Technical College.
Ilah Beatrice Cheek Fielder,88, of Doerun, passed away, Saturday, December 11, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Jennifer Lee King, 49, of Omega, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Lena Brooks Sandefur, 92, of Moultrie and formerly of Tallahassee and Tazewell, Tennessee, died December 9, 2021, at Magnolia Manor. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
