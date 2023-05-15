MOULTRIE — Hope House CEO Katrina Bivins announced her retirement earlier this month.
Bivins was named executive director of the pregnancy care center in late 2011. She had volunteered there for more than a year before being named to the directorship.
Her last day in the position will be Nov. 14 after the final board meeting of the year, according to a release emailed to The Observer.
“It is after much prayer and seeking God’s perfect will for Hope House and myself that I have peace to release Hope House to the next director God has for this ministry,” she said.
The Board of Directors’ Executive Board, led by President Casey Jo Bennett, will soon begin the search for a candidate. This month, Hope House is celebrating its 34th year of ministry in the community.
