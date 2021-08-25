MOULTRIE, Ga. — Agricultural Commissioner Gary Black visited the Moultrie Welcome Center Tuesday as part of a statewide senate campaign tour.
The event was held by the Colquitt County Republican Party, who hosted former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler back in July. Colquitt GOP Chairman Dennis Futch stated before introducing Black, that they hoped to host GOP candidates to encourage voters to get to know them and to get the word out to vote.
Black announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in June, challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Warnock won the Senate seat in the Jan. 5 special election against incumbent Loeffler.
Black opened his remarks by thanking those in attendance to allow him to serve as the state’s agriculture commissioner for so long. His speech touched on a variety of topics, including his stances on Warnock’s current policies and actions, voting practices, rural broadband, international relations and national security.
“We need to get back to our fundamental responsibility to our people,” Black said. “Winning in November is what we need to do to take this country back.”
Black urged Colquitt County voters to get out and vote.
“None is bigger than this election. We need each other. We need everybody to tell their friends, their neighbors, their church and anybody else to get out and vote,” Black said.
Black was joined by a number of other state legislators. Tyler Harper, who has been serving in the state senate since 2013, followed Black.
Harper echoed many sentiments Black gave such as his ties to agriculture and south Georgia, the policies he’s fought for in the senate and the need to get out and vote. Harper plans to run for Commissioner of Agriculture and was endorsed by Black at the event.
“Who I am runs deep in this state,” Harper said. “I want to build the Department of Agriculture… We can’t be a great state if our number one business is suffering.”
Following Harper, state Sens. Dean Burke and Carden Summers spoke, then state Reps. Joe Campbell and Sam Watson. All echoed Harper and Black’s sentiments of gratitude for allowing them to serve, the need to get out and vote and their support of Black as the next U.S. Senator.
“We’ve got to win by outsmarting and outworking the competition,” Burke said.
Black and Harper will continue to campaign for their respective elections “until the last vote is counted,” said Black.
Both will be up for election in November 2022.
If you would like to contact the Colquitt County GOP you can reach them on Facebook or at chairman@colquitt.gop.
