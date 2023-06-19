MOULTRIE — The click-click-click of elegant high heels and the solid thump of men’s stylish hard bottoms resonated across the gleaming wooden floors of the Colquitt County Arts Center Ballroom, as local community members gathered in their finest evening wear for a gala in honor of the city’s second annual Juneteenth celebration Friday evening.
The formal fête spearheaded Moultrie’s two-day celebration of Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday recognizing and commemorating the end of slavery in Texas at the conclusion of the Civil War. Even though President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, it was not completely enforced across the country – particularly in Southern states, until June 19, 1865.
The event’s theme was “Let Freedom Continue to Reign,” and featured Open Arms Inc. executive director and Moultrie native Dr. Fonda Thompson, gospel and spiritual music, a soul-food buffet and the rib-tickling comedic quips of B.E.T. Christian comedienne Sylvia “Small Fire” Holloway.
The Rev. R.L. Baker, event coordinator and pastor at Kingdom Living Ministries Church in Moultrie, explained the significance of holding a black-tie function to kick off the holiday’s weekend celebration.
“We’re doing this to remember the history of our ancestors, the greatness of our people, and also to educate our young people about the history that has been deliberately omitted from our history books. I’m even learning more of the history that wasn’t recorded. … There may be people who still don’t know what [Juneteenth] is, and that it’s now a national holiday -- so that's why we're doing this, so we can educate educate, educate,” he said. “I love my Bible history as well as our history, so we will continue to do this as long as the Lord allows.”
Thessie Baker, Rev. Baker’s wife, performed several spiritual and gospel numbers during the gala, as well as an entertaining and informative monologue on Sojourner Truth. During one song, she expressed the importance of persevering, a trait that was engrained in the ancestors, due to their ability to endure overwhelmingly arduous times.
“God’s giving us the power to go through the storms in life that we had to go through… and we should keep pressing on, no matter what it looks like in our lives, we as a people should keep pressing on,” she said. “I'm just so thankful to be able to tell a story – to continue to tell the story through music. We have to keep pressing on, no matter what it looks like, we need to have the courage and the strength to keep pressing on.”
Featured event speaker Dr. Fonda Thompson summed up why it is essential that the Black community take the opportunity to herald the sacrifices made by others.
“It is important that we tell our history. … Believe it or not, we are a part of American history and Juneteenth gives us that opportunity to share our history. So many of our ancestors died so we can be where we are today. I'm reminded that where I am in life today, somebody else sacrificed for me,” she explained. “My ancestors had to wait on God, and we as a people have to wait on God.”
