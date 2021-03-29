MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Blue Willow Boutique located at 118 S. Main St. in downtown Moultrie, Georgia.
Blue Willow Boutique is owned by Pellie Moore and Megan Alligood. The Blue Willow Boutique is a women’s clothing shop that offers contemporary styles in sizes ranging from small to 2XL. They also offer jewelry and home decor.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
You can reach Blue Willow Boutique by calling 229-319-5062 or visit their Facebook page listed as Blue Willow Group Page or their website at www.bluewillowboutique.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Pellie Moore and Megan Alligood, Blue Willow Boutique staff, family, as well as community friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.