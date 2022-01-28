MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Blue Willow Boutique located at 118 South Main Street in downtown Moultrie.
Blue Willow Boutique in now under new ownership. The new owners are Jonathan and Meghan Bryant.
Blue Willow Boutique is a shop that offers women’s clothing and accessories, as well as products from local vendors. Their hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Wednesday from noon until 4 p.m.
You can reach Blue Willow Boutique by calling 229-921-8177 or visit their Facebook page listed as Blue Willow Boutique.
Shown cutting the ribbon are owners Jonathan and Meghan Bryant, family, Blue Willow staff and friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
