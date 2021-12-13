MOULTRIE, Ga. - Colquitt County School District announces the achievement and status of the Georgia School Boards Association’s 2021 Exemplary School Board recognition.
The recognition program showcases the best school governance and leadership practices. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures to advance student learning and achievement.
Colquitt County Board of Education met and/or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the 2021 Exemplary Board. The criteria may be reviewed by clicking here for more information.
“The Colquitt County Board of Education as a governing body is accountable to those we serve,” stated Chairman Robby Pitts. “We, as a Board, take our responsibility to our community seriously. The GSBA, Exemplary Board process, seeks to instill a sense of transparency and challenge the status quo. This recognition is evidence of our continued commitment to the Colquitt County students, staff, parents, and citizens.”
Georgia Superintendents and board members developed the GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.
In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
The GSBA Board recognition program is a three-tiered program. For more information on the program, you may visit the GSBA website for awards and recognition or view the criteria for all program tiers.
