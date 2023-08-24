MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County School District’s Board of Education had a lengthy discussion during Tuesday evening’s meeting regarding the approval of a reduced millage rate.
CCSD Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones introduced the millage adoption at the August BOE meeting’s work session.
Jones informed the board that the county's tax digest grew over the last year. According to shown documents, the 2022 digest was $1,150,127,955 and has increased to $1,239,231,735 for the 2023 digest, which totals a difference of $89,103,780.
When a tax digest grows, property tax revenue does too — if the millage rate is kept the same. The school board decided to adopt the rollback millage rate of 8.239 mills, which will bring in the same revenue as the current year despite the growing tax digest. Selecting the rollback millage rate allows for the district to qualify for equalization funds.
“If we decide to keep the current millage rate, it will technically be a tax increase for the taxpayers of Colquitt County. If we decide to select the rollback, there'll be no tax increase. Our current millage rate is 8.685, and the rollback rate will be 8.239. That's a difference of .446 mils, and in dollars that’s an estimated $553,697,” Jones told the board.
The adopted millage rate allows the district to receive an equalization allotment from the state of $19,946,195 for the budgeted 2024 fiscal year.
Jones advised board members that for the school district to qualify for equalization, the Georgia state law requires a minimum millage rate of at least 14 mills, but that counts not only the property tax rate but also the effective millage rate of the Local Option Sales Tax.
Jones explained that if the digest increases and the LOST roll-back millage rate decreases at this same rate next year, then he is confident that the mills will not lower below the state’s minimum requirement for equalization.
Board Member Jon Schwalls of District 2 asked what are the limitations for increasing the amount of mills and how frequently can they consider the increase.
Jones responded that the millage rate can be set up to 20 mills, and the board can determine that amount only once a year. However, if there is going to be a tax increase the district must hold public hearings.
Superintendent Ben Wiggins reminded the board that the equalization number fluctuates.
Other board members questioned if the state’s minimum requirement should be changed.
Chairman Mary Beth Watson of District 3 said, “Would it be appropriate for us to begin having conversations with our legislators, our local legislators, when you look at what has happened to property prices, which is the inflation and that's what's driving this number up, and you look at how salaries have not increased at a corresponding rate, it seems that 14 threshold might be a little out of date.”
Jones agreed.
The state originally put the requirement into effect in July 2015 at 12 mills. There have been incremental increases since then, but it has not been altered since 2019.
Other actions
The board approved a capital outlay project application for the 2025 fiscal that which includes the renovations to Colquitt County High School, Willie J. Williams Middle School and C.A. Gray Junior High School, to be named C.A. Gray Eighth Grade Academy. Okapilco Elementary School was also listed for modifications to improve the HVAC system.
A Georgia Fund 1 agenda item was also approved for the district to create two accounts to receive funding from the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and the construction bond money. The July 2023 financial report received a 6-0 approval vote.
Tom Owens, a Raymond James Investments advisor, made a presentation to the board about the bond sale outcome during the work session.
“These were publicly offered bonds. And so an official statement of an offering prospectus was put together, and the school district also had the bond rated, which we use that prospectus as well as a rating report for Moody's Investment Service to go out and market these bonds to investors,” he said. “The school district received an Aa2 credit rating, which is excellent. That's the same rate we had when we did the sale. We did a refinance of some bonds back in 2021, so we maintained our rating.”
The board approved the adoption of the 2023 bond resolution and bond purchase agreement.
A list of field trips at Funston Elementary, Hamilton Elementary, travel blanket request from WJW Athletics and multi-trip request from WJW was also approved.
R.B. Wright Elementary School has joined the growing trend of transferring its school checking account to Ameris Bank from Southwest Georgia Bank. When a parent, faculty member, booster or supporter of a school opens an Ameris Bank non-interest bearing checking account, Ameris will issue the school a quarterly “bonus” based on the aggregate balance of these accounts.
About 12 CCSD schools and one department have accounts with Ameris Bank, while Okapilco Elementary, Norman Park Elementary, and CCHS (additional account) have accounts with The First Bank, according to a follow-up email Wednesday afternoon.
Before the meeting adjourned, Wiggins told the board that they will set a schedule for Altman + Barrett Architects, of Hahira, to make a presentation at the September BOE meeting on updated plans.
The next regular board meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 25. The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6:30 p.m.
