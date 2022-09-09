MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Board of Education reduced its millage rate to 8.685 mills during a called meeting Friday morning.
CCSD Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones initially introduced the millage adoption at the August BOE meeting.
During the August work session, Jones informed the board that the county's tax digest grew over the last year. When a tax digest grows, the millage also increases in value. The board decided to adopt the rollback millage rate. Selecting the rollback millage rate allows for the district to qualify for equalization funds.
For the CCSD to qualify for equalization, the Georgia state law requires a minimum millage rate of at least 14 mills as of July 1, 2019.
“Our new 8.685 [millage rate] combined with our [Local Opt Sales Tax] LOST of 6.125 will keep us above 14 mills. If we were to go below 14 mills, it would cause us to lose between $12-15 million,” according to documents presented during the called meeting.
The CCSD ranks as the fourth lowest tax rate in Georgia with last year's millage rate of 9.091 following the school districts of Towns County (6.863 mills), Bulloch County (8.568 mills) and Rabun County (9.072 mills).
The CCSD’s five-year history of levy shows that it is also the lowest millage rate that the CCSD has adopted since 2017.
The millage rate unanimously passed with a vote of 5 to 0. Board member Patricia Anderson of District 5 was absent from the meeting.
Before the meeting adjourned, CCSD Superintendent Ben Wiggins briefly discussed an update to the board’s policies regarding public participation procedures, rules of conduct and board meeting agendas. He explained the potential updates were in response to the recent legislative session. The board will review the policy updates until the next scheduled board meeting.
The next regular board meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 26. The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6:30 p.m.
