MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Education adopted its 2021 millage tax rate in a special called meeting Thursday morning.
The BoE unanimously voted to drop its millage rate from 9.265 to 9.091. This is the third lowest tax rate in the state, according to Colquitt County Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones.
“The following recommended property millage rate is recommended to the board and will result in no tax increase to property owners in Colquitt County,” Jones said during his presentation.
The motion was approved by the present board members four to zero. After the board accepted the millage rate, which was the single agenda item, Barbara Grogan, director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority spoke during the “items from the audience” section of the meeting to thank them for the adoption of the lowered millage rate.
“I just wanted to say that on behalf of all the businesses and homeowners and everybody in the community, we thank you for continuing to support us,” said Grogan.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 27.
