MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Education announced this morning that it will hold a called meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the CCBOE Boardroom, 1800 Park Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to adopt the 2021 millage rate.

