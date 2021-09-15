Board of Education to hold called meeting Thursday
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Education announced this morning that it will hold a called meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the CCBOE Boardroom, 1800 Park Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to adopt the 2021 millage rate.
OCKLAWAHA [mdash]Elizabeth Lynn Keigans, 55, of Ocklawaha, formerly of Moultrie, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at her home. Born on December 20, 1965, in Moultrie, she was the daughter of the late Joe Ellis Keigans, Sr. and Ruby Lynette Conger Keigans. She is survived by her daughter, Cara…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.