MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The body of a missing man was found Monday in the same area where he was last seen almost a week before.
Jason Broome’s co-workers told sheriff’s deputies July 7 that Broome experienced a mental health episode at a worksite near Wilburn Murphy Road. Because of his health issues, the sheriff’s office considered him to be in danger.
Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 13, Broome’s body was found in a wooded area near the 500 block of Wilburn Murphy Road, the sheriff’s department said on Tuesday.
Assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Colquitt County Coroner’s Office and the Colquitt County Search and Rescue, CCSO was able to remove the body. Those agencies as well as the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Unit, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and neighbors in the area had assisted with the search.
“At this time, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office does not believe that foul play was involved in the death of the individual,” Investigator Ronald Jordan said in a press release.
CCSO is still asking anyone with information pertinent to the investigation to contact them at 229-616-7430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.