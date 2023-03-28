MOULTRIE – Withers Auditorium should receive equipment upgrades and the CCHS Young Farmers program should receive a new tractor in the near future following the Colquitt County School District Board of Education’s approval Monday night.
CCSD Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones introduced the auditorium upgrade plans and the potential tractor purchase at the past February meeting.
“As you can see in the memo, it's been quite a while since we’ve updated some equipment at Withers and it’s in need of these upgrades,” Jones said to the board at that work session.
The planned physical enhancements include seating, front entrance signage, theatrical rigging, headset microphones, painting in the lobby area and light fixtures.
“However, the electronic equipment has not been updated/upgraded in many years and is now our next focus area. New equipment would include a piano, projector, house lighting, cyclorama lighting, theatrical lighting, and audio/comms,” according to shared documents.
Jones said the estimated cost for the new equipment, including installation, is $354,790.55.
The Colquitt County High School’s Young Farmers program, led by Heath Cross, requested a tractor to help with the class curriculum.
Cross stated in a memo to the board, “The acquisition of a new tractor with a guidance system will give the students a working knowledge of actual equipment used in today's agriculture setting. It will also allow us to utilize several pieces of equipment we already have and cannot use due to the undersized tractor. The current plan for the school farm is to continue the cotton research on a smaller scale and to begin to incorporate some vegetables that can be sold to the public. Bright things are in the future for the students of Colquitt County, the school farm will be one more avenue to assist students.”
The memo states that the tractor would be a John Deere 6120M Cab Tractor that features a StarFire 6000, PowerGard Protection Plan. The estimated cost for the tractor is $131,250.62.
The board approved the upgrades and purchases with a vote of 6-0.
The board also heard from two school administrators on their school’s progress. Stringfellow Elementary Principal Brian Knighton discussed the school’s reading partnership with First Book. Stringfellow had a literacy kickoff early in the school year for its initiative that allows all 289 Stringfellow students who attend school on Fridays will receive a book to take home. The school has given out 7,548 books as of Monday and has about 1,732 more to be delivered.
“We have another generous donor that’s going to help sustain our book drive for the kids,” Knighton told the board.
Knighton acknowledged First Baptist Church’s Rob Craft as its Packer Business Partner and Pamela Baird as its Teacher Spotlight.
GEAR Center Coordinator Kristyn Nelms went on to honor Jason and Oliva Sutton from Sutton System’s Sales Inc. and Kristy Croft as its Teacher Spotlight.
Nelms said the GEAR center is implementing a FLEX time for car riders after school and is focusing on grade-level mastery. After a student achieves grade-level mastery in a subject, they can then move on to enrichment and accelerated learning.
“Through this, we have exceeded map growth projections in third, fourth and fifth-grade math, third and fourth-grade reading and third and fifth-grade science,” Nelms said.
The board approved the five-year facilities plan resolution and ESPLOST election results and the February financials during the regular session. Field trips for the math club and ESOL students at C.A. Gray Junior High School, the Marine Corp Jr. ROTC at CCHS and Hamilton Elementary school fourth graders were also approved.
The next scheduled CCSD BOE meeting will be Monday, April 24. The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6 p.m.
