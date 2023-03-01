MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County School District’s Board of Education meeting Monday night was celebratory as the Colquitt County High School’s Packer Robotics Team brought home a high placement during their recent state competition.
The CCHS Packer Robotics Team, led by science teacher Vance Hurst, claimed first place during the First Tech Challenge — Power Play GA South Georgia League Tournament held in Macon on Saturday, Jan. 21. Teacher Robert Pitts also assists the team.
Their regional win advanced them to the Georgia State Championship held at Riverside Preparatory Academy in Gainesville. The two-day competition took place Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25.
Hurst announced to the board members that the first day of competition was the qualifying trials. “We ended the qualifying matches placing second in the state. We missed being number one by two points,” he said. “This is the best we’ve ever done,” Hurst said.
The team moved on to compete in the semifinals. The team gained an additional honor as they were named the third-place recipient of the Design Award, which is presented to teams that incorporate industrial design elements into their robots.
Interested students should speak to either Hurst or Pitts about joining the team. Packer Robotics meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Other actions
The board also celebrated the high school’s One Act Play team for their regional championship win from October last year. The One Act Play cast won the region championship for their performance of “Shut and Bar the Door.” The cast members included Ada Lawson, Christian Baker, Rut Labrada, Nathalie Moreno, Dylan Goodyear, Mylan Burnett and Ryan Tuff.
Lawson was named best actress and Goodyear was named best supporting actor. Baker and Goodyear were also named to the Region All Star cast. The team is led by Jennifer Bowers and Susan Passmore.
Norman Park Elementary School Principal Stacey Rutledge and Chairman Mary Beth Watson honored Waylon Stuckey from Smi-C&W, Inc. as a Packer Business Partner. Rutledge also honored Amiee Moore in the school's Teacher Spotlight.
CCSD Homeless Liaison Denise Pope and Watson honored Nathan Cashell from Lazarus of Moultrie as a Packer Business Partner for his continuous donations to support the homeless program.
C.A. Gray Junior High School Principal Dr. Fred Smith and Watson later honored Robert Hutson Jr. from Robert Hutson as a Packer Business Partner for his help during the recent parades. Smith named Portica Gude during C.A. Gray's Teacher Spotlight.
The board approved the January 2023 financials presented by Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Jones.
Jones introduced a potential equipment upgrade for Withers Auditorium. The upgraded equipment would include a piano, projector, house lighting, cyclorama lighting, theatrical lighting, and audio/comms The estimated cost for the new equipment, including installation, is $354,790.55, according to shared documents.
The district will review the plans and vote at next month’s meeting.
An attendance policy change regarding students who participate in the local 4-H organization was approved. CCSD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Marni Kirkland initially introduced the change during January’s BOE meeting and said it stems from state legislation.
The policy amendment reads, “A student who participates in an activity or program sponsored by 4-H shall be credited as present by the school in which enrolled in the same manner as an educational field trip, and such participation in an activity or program sponsored by 4-H shall not be counted as an absence, either excused or unexcused, for any day, portion of a day, or days missed from school.
The board's last approved item was an extended list of upcoming field trips at C.A. Gray, CCHS and Willie J. Williams Middle School.
The next scheduled CCSD BOE meeting will be Monday, March 27. The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.