Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.