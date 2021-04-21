MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Education recognized the Colquitt County High School ag mechanics team at the board's meeting Monday night.
The team won the State FFA Agricultural Mechanics Career Development Event in March, and team member Logan Bennett won the state Lawnmower Operations and Maintenance event the next weekend.
From left are ag mechanics teacher Will Burt, and team members Daniel Durrence, Bobby Mitchell, Jordan Hudson and Logan Bennett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.