MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County High School students might have a “college-going culture” in the near future following the Board of Education's Monday night meeting.
The Georgia College Advising Corps through the University of Georgia works in underserved high schools in the state to increase the number of low-income, first-generation and underrepresented students who attend and complete higher education.
“We help students find their way to college by placing well-trained, recent college graduates in high schools to work one-on-one with students as they navigate the complex college admissions process, including researching college options, completing applications, and applying for financial aid,” the program's website states.
Colquitt County High School Principal Dan Chappuis first introduced the program to the board during the BOE’s September meeting.
“We really feel like this may be a worthwhile program to help our students and really get that college-ready culture in our school,” he said in a past issue of The Observer.
The advisor would supplement the counselors and provide one-on-one support for low-income and first-generation students.
The CCSD has spoken to other participating school districts about the program and looks forward to providing this for the high school.
The program’s memorandum of understanding was approved with a 6-0 vote. All board members were present during the regular session.
“The district will continue to work with the Georgia College Advising Corps in the spring to recruit an advisor through the program with a plan for them to be trained in the summer and start in August 2023 for a two-year period,” Angela Hobby, CCSD chief communications officer, said by email Tuesday afternoon.
Other actions taken
The board also approved the November 2022 Financials and the 2023 board meeting schedule.
CCHS Special Education seniors will have a field trip to Orlando, Fla., and C.A. Gray Jr. High School eighth grade science students will soon visit the Challenger Learning Center in Tallahassee, Fla., following the board's approval.
Okapilco Elementary Assistant Principal Brad Roberts recognized Kathryn Simpson as Okapilco’s Teacher Spotlight during the work session. She was also named the school’s Teacher of the Year earlier this month.
Roberts also recognized Clint Horne representing Lasseter Tractor Company as its Packer Business Partner.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center CEO Jim Matney presented a community update to the board during the work session about the hospital's yearly progress and its Ameris Graduate Medical Education Building that’s currently under construction.
Travis Petitjean, the vice president of Altman + Barrett Architect Firm, followed by presenting construction and facility update plans for the Colquitt County Canning Plant and Ag facility, Willie J Williams Middle School, CCHS and C.A. Gray.
The board approved for the transferral of C.A. Gray and the GEAR center’s bank accounts to Ameris Bank to participate in its fundraising program called “School Spirit.”
“When a parent, faculty member booster, or supporter of a school opens an Ameris Bank non-interest-bearing checking account, Ameris Bank will issue the school a quarterly 'bonus' based on the aggregate balance of these account,” the approval request states.
The next scheduled CCSD BOE meeting is Monday, Dec. 12. The work session starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6:30 p.m.
