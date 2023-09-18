MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Bojangles, located at 911 First Ave. S.E. Bojangles offers a distinctive flavor profile, wholesome, high-quality products made from scratch, and serving breakfast all-day. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. You can reach them by visiting their Facebook page or giving them a call at 229-985-0166. Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner, Hetal Patel, along with friends, family, employees, Chamber Board of Directors, Chamber Ambassador, and community members.
Bojangles joins Moultrie chamber
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Police seek public's help after two shooting incidents
- Reese back home to help build new group of Packers
- Matthew Littleton sworn in as chief magistrate judge
- Former coach sentenced in sex case
- Robbery victim chases suspects; shots fired
- Lowndes Sheriff's Office: Suspect indicted in 17 deaths arrested
- Arts Center of Moultrie announces winners of Southern Arts Invitational
- FBI picks up case regarding meth
- Traffic to shift Wednesday on 133 in Worth County
- Son charged in father's murder in Brooks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.