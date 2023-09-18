The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Bojangles, located at 911 First Ave. S.E. Bojangles offers a distinctive flavor profile, wholesome, high-quality products made from scratch, and serving breakfast all-day. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. You can reach them by visiting their Facebook page or giving them a call at 229-985-0166. Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner, Hetal Patel, along with friends, family, employees, Chamber Board of Directors, Chamber Ambassador, and community members.