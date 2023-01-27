MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Colquitt County judge has set bond at $150,000 for each of two murder suspects.
Bond hearings were held Wednesday, Jan. 25, for Tony Bernard Wilson and Katelyn Lillie Marie Ireland, accused in two unrelated homicides late in 2022. Authorities said neither had been released as of Friday afternoon.
Wilson, 33, of Multrie, was charged with shooting Sinclair Ryles, 53, in the leg with a 9mm pistol Nov. 3, 2022, at the Shy Manor apartment complex on Northside Drive, according to court documents. Ryles died later at the hospital.
Wilson was charged with malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, felony murder, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Wilson's attorney has filed a motion for a blanket bond reduction, the Colquitt County Clerk of Court's Office told The Observer Friday. As of noon Friday, Wilson remains in the Colquitt County Jail, a jail official said.
Wilson was previously incarcerated for a 2008 attempted robbery, according to information from the Georgia Department of Corrections website. He served time at the Burruss Correctional Training Center in Forsyth until he was released in 2013.
Ireland, 25, of Adel, also received a $150,000 bond on Wednesday that carried stipulations that her attorney objected to. Her bond order was signed on Friday by Judge Brian A. McDaniel, but the Colquitt County Clerk of Court's Office said she has not posted bond or been released.
Ireland was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with the death of Jason Chad McCollum on Dec. 17, 2022.
McCollum, 44, of Moultrie, was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office said at the time of the attack.
Stipulations of Ireland's bond order include:
- She must reside at her relative's home in Ashburn.
- She must not have contact with any of the victim’s family or individuals involved in the case.
- She cannot enter Colquitt County other than for court appearances.
- She must surrender any firearms in her possession or in her residence to the Turner County Sheriff’s Department.
