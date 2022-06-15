MOULTRIE, Ga. — Recent stresses on our nation’s youth prompted NAMI Moultrie to reach out to Colquitt County’s elementary school counselors to inquire if they needed additional books to use with students experiencing signs of distress.
Dr. Irma Townsend, assistant superintendent of student services, coordinated the communication. Counselors enthusiastically submitted numerous titles addressing multiple issues facing students, including anxiety, depression, bullying, and more. In the education field, reading a book to broach a troubling issue is known as bibliotherapy. The method can help a child open up about what is troubling them and promote problem solving.
NAMI Moultrie Leadership Committee members Lynn Wilson and Sean Casteel recently presented to each counselor a book bag with nine titles. This was NAMI Moultrie’s third distribution of books to elementary school counselors.
