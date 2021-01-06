BOSTON, Ga. — A Boston man has been charged with murder in the New Year's Eve death of a 2-year-old girl.
Boston police and the Thomas County Emergency Medical Service responded the afternoon of Dec. 31 to a Jefferson Street Boston residence, where Kimaon Denzell Collins reported the unresponsive child.
"He said the child was having a seizure," said Capt. Tim Watkins, Thomas County Sheriff's Office chief investigator.
Collins and the child's mother lived together at the residence. The mother was at work when the death occurred, Watkins said.
The child was transported to Archbold Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was performed Saturday at a Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab. Autopsy results showed the cause of death was from multiple injuries.
Watkins declined to reveal the types of injuries to the child.
"There was no evidence of previous injuries to the child," the investigator. "It had just occurred."
Two other children living in the home were turned over to family members.
"We made sure they were OK before we left the home," Watkins said.
Collins, who is not the child's biological father, was interviewed Tuesday by GBI agents and sheriff's investigators at the sheriff's office.
"He admitted to causing the injuries to the child," Watkins said.
Watkins added Collins told him that Collins had been fired from his job earlier that day of the child's death.
Collins, 24, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.
He was arraigned in Thomas County Magistrate Court and denied bond. To be considered for a bond, the suspect must petition Superior Court.
Collins remains behind bars at the Thomas County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.