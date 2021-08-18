MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for The Fashion Crave: All In One Boutique, located at 1804 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
The Fashion Crave: All In One Boutique is owned by Gary Thomas and Rebekah Anderson. The business is an upscale boutique that offers clothing for men and women.
Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and on Saturday from noon until 9 p.m.
You can reach The Fashion Crave-All In One Boutique by calling 229-529-1249 or visit them on their Facebook page listed as The Fashion Crave: All In One Boutique.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are the owners, Gary Thomas and Rebekah Anderson, along with family, The Fashion Crave: All In One Boutique staff, community friends and Chamber staff.
