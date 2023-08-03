MOULTRIE – Strike Zone 10, a bowling alley entertainment business, has officially opened its doors.
Owner Rajen Raval said opening the bowling and entertainment business has been an integral plan since opening the adjacent complex that contains Marco’s Pizza Restaurant, Packers convenience store, a gas station and a coin laundry, which opened about seven years ago.
The groundbreaking for Strike Zone 10 occurred on Dec. 17, 2021. Raval celebrated the finished project with his 12 employees and held the official grand opening Monday, Aug. 1. The location is managed by Cook County native Steven Meadows.
The bowling facility contains approximately 15,000 square feet of fun spaces consisting of 10 lanes, an arcade with more than 25 games and an event room that can accommodate 60 to 80 guests. Guests can enjoy foods and various beverages in the Cura-Cura lounge. Menus are accessible on tables through QR codes in the lounge and will be delivered to the guest’s table from the main kitchen in the Marco’s Pizza restaurant.
Raval hosted several members from the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon and received great feedback about the facility's qualities and amenities. Most visitors were excited to have a great option locally for bowling without having to visit surrounding counties for entertainment.
Raval said the business is family oriented and community members will be entertained without a doubt.
He asked community members to please respect the facility and make good use of it for years to come.
“They can enjoy their time and do not have to go out of town to do these kinds of activities. This is a public meeting place for everyone,” he said.
Bowling lovers should keep a lookout on Strike Zone 10 because Raval plans to create a bowling league — tentatively for seniors — soon.
Strike Zone 10 is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about Strike Zone 10, please call 229-890-0891 or visit www.strikezone10.com.
