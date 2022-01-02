MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Dec. 17, a groundbreaking was held for a new bowling alley to be built near the intersection of First Avenue Southeast and Industrial Boulevard in Moultrie.
The bowling alley will be built behind the complex that contains Marco’s Pizza Restaurant, Packers convenience store, a gas station and a coin laundry. It is owned by Rajen Raval and Mike Patel, the owners of that same complex.
The bowling facility will contain approximately 15,000 square feet of fun spaces consisting of 10 lanes as well as a children’s arcade, event room, escape room, spacious area for a bar and food dining, and few ideas which are still under consideration, Raval said in a press release Friday.
“This is our dream project and has been anticipated by everyone in the community, and construction begins first of the year,” he and Patel said in the press release. “We are looking forward to providing the best facility to entertain people of Moultrie and surrounding areas for lots of fun and recreation for years to come. We thank everyone involved in this project for their support to get us started.”
Raval said the grand opening is planned in the summer of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.