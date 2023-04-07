MOULTRIE, Ga. – Increasing parent engagement is one of the local Boys and Girls Club’s major focuses for this year. The club held a family cookout event Friday afternoon to promote its outreach.
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Boys and Girls Club “Family Fun Cookout" had a major turnout as kids competed in an Easter egg hunt, played in an inflatable bounce house and participated in games with their families.
Moultrie-Colquitt County Boys and Girls Club Program Director La’Teegra Fiveash coordinated the outreach event in partnership with the club staff and supporting organizations like Hearts for Families.
The children were able to have one-on-one time with local firemen from the City of Moultrie Fire Department and enjoyed dinner with their parents. The ribs were sponsored on behalf of the National Beef of Moultrie and other food items by Irene’s Kitchen.
The club has been operating well for the first quarter of the year, according to Fiveash.
"We’ve hired new employees to help support our tutoring programs and our enrollment numbers are increasing daily," she said.
The staff is continuing to increase its family engagement and is hoping to host at least one to two events per month for families in the community, she said.
The Family Fun Cookout event was held to allow children who were unable to travel with their families for Spring Break an opportunity to have fun and enjoy themselves, the program director said.
Reginald Sweet with HEARTS for Families sponsored the live entertainment provided by Mark Taylor and the inflatable bounce houses. The HEARTS for Families organization (Help, Enrichment, Assessment, Research, Training and Support) was established in 1997 as Family Nurturing Center of Georgia, Inc. to focus on substance abuse prevention and child abuse prevention and later transitioned in 2012 to its current name.
Sweet thanked the Moultrie-Colquitt County Boys and Girls Club for allowing HEARTS for Families to assist with the day's event and for supporting the organization’s mission of substance abuse prevention.
He encouraged local residents to get involved and support the events that the Moultrie-Colquitt County Boys and Girls Club or HEARTS for Families host in the community.
