Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

A wind driven heavy rain. High 66F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.