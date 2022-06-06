MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Boys and Girls Club of Moultrie/Colquitt County will provide free meals for children and teens through much of the summer.
Meals can be picked up from six sites, most of them in Moultrie:
• Boys and Girls Club, 420 W. Central Ave.
• Moultrie Housing Authority, 725 Fourth St. N.W.
• Berlin Youth Center, 174 Wilkes St. in Berlin.
• R.D. Smith Teen Center, 724 Fifth Ave. S.W.
• Colquitt County Arts Center, 401 Seventh Ave. S.W.
• Moultrie YMCA, 26th Avenue Southeast.
Meals began June 1 and will continue through July 22.
Breakfast is served at every site except the R.D. Smith Teen Center. Lunch is served at all six sites. The exact time varies from site to site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.