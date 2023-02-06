Lateegra Fiveash, program director of the Boys and Girls Club of Moultrie/Colquitt County, center left, presents a check to Braelen Harrison. The club is helping Harrison, a fifth grader at Funston Elementary School, to go to Washington, D.C., on a school field trip. Fiveash said Harrison has never made less than a 90 on any assignment at the club, where he's been a member for about seven years. With Fiveash and Harrison are Sylvia Gasden, Harrison's guardian, and Warikeith Williams, owner of Irene's Kitchen, who helped fund the presentation.