MOULTRIE, Ga. – One teenager’s perseverance and growth through life-altering hardships has led her to be named the Boys & Girls Club of Moultrie-Colquitt County’s 2023 Youth of the Year.
The Youth of the Year has been the national Boys & Girls Club of America’s premier recognition program since 1947. Being named the Youth of the Year is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed upon club members, recognizing teens who exemplify leadership skills, have decent grades, good character morals, and little to no disciplinary issues.
Adolphus Kimmons, the club’s teen center director, said Kalia Register, a ninth-grade student at Charlie A. Gray Junior High School, was a perfect candidate and has shown these qualities through her unique experiences and participation at the center.
As the local candidate, Register had to prepare a resume, three essays and a speech for a panel of judges to compete in the state-level Youth of the Year competition. Although she did not advance, she was able to recognize her growth in the application process.
“It’s a tough process, but it’s about the experience. I’m very proud that she had the courage to speak to people from around the world that she’s never met before. She jumped right in. She represented the Moultrie-Colquitt County Boys and Girls Club very well,” Kimmons explained.
When Register first joined the club last October, she was reserved and only close to herself, Kimmons said. She began to break out of her shell and interact with the other kids as she began to embrace a second chance at life. She experienced challenges with mental health and was absent from school while getting treatment.
“Being selected as the local Youth of the Year is a blessing and gives me a chance to share awareness worldwide to other children, teenagers and people about mental health,” Register said. “I’ll never want to go back to that side of me. It was horrible. One of my motivations is to not to go back. Also, my mama, my dad, my support system, they're my motivation. They and our little Boys and Girls Club keep me up. I live life out to the fullest because you only get one life, and I want to be that person to reach out to teenagers.”
Through her hardships, Register has had a major support system. Her parents – Sam and Kristy Swain – said Register has grown tremendously after joining the club. The Swains shared their gratitude to other local community members who have helped their daughter’s achievements.
Ishia Dawson, Register’s assistant principal, has also played a major supportive role in Register’s life and growth. “As a student to personally know the struggles that she's had outside of school, and then to come back to school, and you pick up your work, just like you've never missed a day. That speaks volumes,” Dawson said.
Dawson has facilitated a welcoming environment where Register can share her dreams and aspirations while being guided on how she can achieve those goals. Dawson said that through their time together Register is learning how to delegate short-term and long-term goals.
“Everybody has to have dreams and aspirations. The part about teaching Kalia is determining what's the short-term goal and the long-term goal?’ She is actually learning how to do that and how to reason that now. She knows what she can have control over or what she could do right now, but then she also understands that every action that she chooses right now is going to fit in with what she wants to do long term. She's learning to get a sense of security and self about herself,” Dawson explained.
Dawson, her teachers and counselor at C.A. Gray have been instrumental in her growth and return to her exceptional academic career. She is now on track to have all honors classes when she enters high school, Register said.
“I’m really blessed and thankful for that because a lot of people don’t have that support,” she said.
Register currently has a photography business that she wants to grow called Snap by Kalia. She is a seamstress and a member of a local teen mentoring program led by Michele Smith, Teens Have Visions 2, Inc. She plans to attend college after completing high school and pursue a career as a midwife. She also wants to create a business for suicide awareness.
To her peers, Register says, “Don’t give up. If you give up now, you're not going to feel like doing anything later on. Don't be afraid to be yourself. Be a leader, not a follower. You have potential. You have to show that to other people.”
To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Moultrie please visit www.bgcmoultrie.org/.
