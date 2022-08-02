In addition to a $10,000 grant announced last week, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Moultrie-Colquitt County is also celebrating an award from the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce. The club was recently named the August 2022 Business of the Month. Located at 420 W. Central Ave. in Moultrie, Boys and Girls Clubs of Moultrie-Colquitt County is a safe place for kids to learn and grow – all while having fun, the chamber said. Club programs and services promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence. It is a place where great futures are started each and every day. Boys and Girls Clubs of Moultrie-Colquitt County is open 2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. You can follow them on Facebook to see all the great things they are doing in the community. For more information about the organization or ways to get involved, visit their website at www.bgcmoultrie.org or call (229) 890-8602. Director of Operations Joel Jenkins is pictured along with staff, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and community partners.