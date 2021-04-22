MOULTRIE, Ga. — Brad Roberts will be assistant principal at Okapilco Elementary School, effective July 1, according to an announcement released Thursday.
Okapilco Elementary School Principal Dr. Gistacy Brown shared, “We are excited to welcome Mr. Brad Roberts as our assistant principal. Mr. Roberts is eager to start and share our mission, vision, and goals. He brings an extensive math and special education background, a love for the community, and a desire to build relationships with all stakeholders. Mr. Roberts will be a great addition to our staff. I look forward to working with Mr. Roberts, and I am sure he will be instrumental in the success of Okapilco Elementary School.”
Roberts served in the US Army, reaching the rank of sergeant in the 101st Airborne Division, from 1995 to 1999. He served in Korean Demilitarized Zone and in Haiti.
He received his Bachelor of Science in special education from the University of Georgia, his Master of Science in middle grades math and science and Education Specialist degree in general curriculum from Valdosta State University, and his Educational Leadership degree from Albany State University.
He joined the Colquitt County School System in 2009 and has been teaching at Willie J. Williams Middle School ever since.
“It is with great honor that I accept this position as the assistant principal at Okapilco Elementary School,” Roberts said. “I have had an excellent experience for 12 years at Williams Middle School, working beside great teachers and administrators that have helped prepare me for this position. As I look forward to this new opportunity where God has opened a door, I am thrilled to start a new chapter at Okapilco Elementary School. With unity, I believe we will accomplish greatness for our students. 1 Peter 5:6-7 ‘Humble yourselves under the mighty hands of God, and he will exalt you in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.’”
Roberts and his wife, Angie, have two children, Beylee and Hayden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.