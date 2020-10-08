MOULTRIE, Ga. — Just as the golden arches tell the story of Ray Crock and his rise to fast-food success with McDonald’s, so too can a well-designed and widely-recognized brand tell the story of a community. This week, Colquitt County residents are kicking off a branding design project led by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government and the University of Georgia Archway Partnership.
“It’s essential for members of the community to be involved in the design process,” explained Barbara Grogan, president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority. “Who better to tell the story of a community than citizens themselves?”
Thirteen public input sessions are taking place across the county on October 12-14. All gatherings will follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition, public feedback can be provided through an online survey, available in both English and Spanish.
The new design elements will help drive opportunities to Colquitt County, according to Jenny Dell, economic development project manager with the development authority.
“Business and industry seeking relocation to South Georgia need a snapshot of what we have to offer, and a cohesive brand can actually tell someone a lot about a place,” Dell said.
Colquitt County is the third branding project the Carl Vinson Institute has worked on since launching its community branding initiative in 2018, following Hawkinsville-Pulaski County and Washington County. Revealing the new brand identity – from logo and color palette, to typography and messaging – is set for early summer 2021.
To attend a public input session or provide feedback online, visit brandcolquittco.com.
