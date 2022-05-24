MOULTRIE, Ga. — About 27.5% of Colquitt County’s registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election, and the majority of them voted Republican.
Both parties had several contested races at the state level, but locally all the contested races were either in the Republican primary or the nonpartisan election.
Colquitt County voters chose incumbent Denver Braswell over Bruce Norton in the County Commission chairman’s race, 3,937 votes to 1,727. As the Republican nominee, Braswell will be unopposed in the November general election.
Hayden Willis will replace Robbie Pitts on the Colquitt County Board of Education. Pitts, the District 4 representative, did not run for re-election. Willis and Lee Elrod campaigned to replace him. Willis received 602 votes to Elrod’s 269.
The winner of the nonpartisan Board of Education election will take office in January; there is no interparty contest in November.
In another nonpartisan question, voters agreed to continue a 1 percent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax by a vote of 3,561 Yes to 2,996 No.
Colquitt County voters also cast ballots in a race for the Superior Court judgeship currently held by Judge James Hardy, who is retiring. Voters in all five counties of the Southern Judicial Circuit participated in this election.
In Colquitt County, Catherine Mims Smith led with 2,732 votes to Robert L. Moore Jr.’s 1,275 and William Long Whitesell’s 2,039.
Smith’s lead was roughly the same circuit-wide, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, but only about 65% of the precincts had reported as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. Of the 29,890 votes that had been counted in the race at that time, Smith had 13,922 to Moore’s 5,804 and Whitesell’s 10,164.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.