MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Breathe Organization announces plans to hold The Breathe Freedom Festival, on Sunday, June 27.
The event will be a celebration for the special needs community.
Individuals with disabilities and their families often experience isolation but the Covid pandemic caused these families to have to be almost completely isolated due to many of them having compromised immune systems, according to a press release from Breathe. This event will be a time to celebrate special needs families being able to once again interact with one another, their churches and the community.
Derrick Dove and Big Brother’s Boom Box will perform at the outdoor concert. There will be many community organizations there offering games and activities, to be followed by a celebratory fireworks show. This is a free event and families with special needs are asked to pre-register at www.thebreatheorganization.org/events
If you would like to sponsor the event or have your organization participate, please email nettie@thebreatheorganization.org or call 229-848-2685.
The community is invited and encouraged to come out and support families with special needs.
The Breathe Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Its mission is communities where individuals with special needs are included, accepted and valued.
