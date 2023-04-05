MOULTRIE, Ga. — Intrie Capital broke ground on its new brewery project, Bandwagon Brewing Company, Saturday, April 1, at 33 W. Central Ave. in Downtown Moultrie.
"This project is a significant milestone for Intrie Capital and the local community," according to a press release from the company. "The state-of-the-art facility will feature leading-edge technology and equipment, producing high-quality craft beer that will be distributed across the state and beyond. In addition, the brewery will feature a spacious taproom and outside patio garden."
The company anticipates welcoming customers this fall.
"This is an exciting day for Moultrie residents as we plan to create a local gathering place. We celebrate the opportunity to expand our presence in historic downtown Moultrie," said Harrison Isaacs, founder and president of Intrie Capital. "We have worked tirelessly to make this project a reality, and we look forward to contributing to the local economy and community by creating permanent manufacturing jobs and producing exceptional craft beverages."
The brewery is designed to accommodate future expansion, providing a sustainable foundation for the company's long-term growth plans, the press release said. Bandwagon Brewing Company plans to partner with local farmers to source ingredients for its products and work with other businesses to promote positive changes brewing in Moultrie.
"We are not just building a brewery; we are building a community," said Bill Kimmerly, co-founder of Bandwagon Brewing Company. A doctoral Cellular and Molecular Biology graduate from UC Berkeley, Kimmerly will also serve as head brewmaster. "I've been involved in the craft beverage field for about 20 years, and I previously owned and operated a brewery and winery in Washington state. I am excited to bring my brewing vision to Georgia."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.